Inside America’s Cup – Luna Rossa’s final piece

Episode 2 of Inside America’s Cup is now available to view on YouTube and takes you deep inside the Luna Rossa base in Cagliari as the team prepare for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup

Niall Myant-Best was given (almost) unfettered access to the base and the team with key insights into the winning mindset that Max Sirena, the Luna Rossa CEO, is trying to instil to finally win the America’s Cup for Italy.

After 26 years of trying, Luna Rossa is a continuation team who simply never stopped working since Barcelona in 2024.

The ‘final piece’ could well be Peter Burling, the three-time Cup winner who Niall sits down with and asks the straight questions about his exit from Emirates Team New Zealand and subsequent signing for Luna Rossa.

Others featured include two-time Cup winner Gilberto Nobili, Operations Director, and the rising talents of Margherita Porro and Marco Gradoni, the current reigning Women’s & Youth America’s Cup champions.

It’s a fascinating insider’s look into just how seriously Luna Rossa are taking the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup.

Enjoy…!