ICCROM’s 34th General Assembly: Strategy for Heritage Protection

Delegations from its 139 Member States at the FAO headquarters

ICCROM held the 34th Session of its General Assembly, convening national delegations from its 139 Member States at the FAO headquarters for three days of strategic discussions, decision-making, and international cooperation on the future of cultural heritage conservation.

As ICCROM’s highest Governing Body, the General Assembly reviewed progress achieved since the previous session, set institutional priorities, and reinforced collective action to address the most urgent challenges facing cultural heritage worldwide – strengthening support for professionals and communities at the front line of conservation.

A key milestone of the Assembly was the presentation of ICCROM’s 2026/2031 Strategic Plan, which sets out a six-year course through a rapidly changing world. The Strategy articulates a vision for a more agile, modern, and globally connected ICCROM, positioned to reinforce heritage as an essential foundation for thriving communities.

Guided by the CARE framework – Conserve, Activate, Recognize – the Strategic Plan affirms heritage as a living resource that empowers communities, supports resilience, promotes sustainability, and enriches human well-being.

Aruna Francesca Maria Gujral, Director-General of ICCROM, stated:

Our heritage is not a luxury – it is a lifeline. It connects generations, fosters peace, and drives social cohesion, resilience and development. In a world of uncertainty, it is our anchor, enlightening our most profound sense of belonging and care.

Renewed Commitment, Stronger Delivery

Over the past two years, ICCROM has demonstrated strengthened global engagement and tangible progress across its mandate.

The Organization is now stronger, more visible, and more impactful – reflecting the Director-General’s leadership and the sustained commitment of Member States and partners to protect heritage in all its forms.

This growing confidence is reflected in the continued expansion of ICCROM’s membership, with San Marino and Uzbekistan joining the Organization during the biennium.

ICCROM’s progress is the result of collective efforts – a shared determination to protect and safeguard cultural heritage in all its forms while propelling a transformative trajectory of change towards long-term developmental outcomes.

The Organization’s greatest asset lies in its capacity-building work – one of the most cost-effective forms of development assistance with the highest and most strategic return on investment. By investing in people, skills, and institutions, the Organization fosters sustainable pathways towards improved livelihoods and long-term sustainability.

Thematic Side Events Highlight Global Priorities

Three thematic side events complemented the Assembly’s deliberations:

• From Tradition to Transformation: Empowering Craftspeople in Africa – The event launched a multi-year initiative to revitalize traditional craftsmanship in Africa, linking heritage conservation with youth employment, skills transmission, and sustainable livelihoods.

• Illicit Trafficking of Cultural Property: Reflections and Shaping the Next Steps – Experts examined evolving trafficking threats and identified priorities for stronger international cooperation, education, and technology-driven responses to protect cultural heritage.

• Culture–Climate nexus: the missing link – The discussion affirmed culture as a vital enabler of climate resilience and called for its integration into climate and disaster risk policies to strengthen community-led adaptation.

Together, these exchanges highlighted cultural heritage as a strategic resource for addressing today’s accelerating global challenges – strengthening skills, cooperation, and shared responsibility across borders, while supporting livelihoods, social cohesion, security, and sustainable growth.

A Defining Moment for ICCROM and Its Member States

As ICCROM approaches its 70th anniversary, the Organization reaffirms its commitment to advancing global heritage conservation through innovation, capacity building, and knowledge sharing. With its new Strategic Plan, the Organization is poised to deepen its relevance and amplify its leadership in advancing global heritage priorities.