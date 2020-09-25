Home Territorio Covid-19 Campania, Ordinanza n.73, integrazione all’Ordinanza n.72

Covid-19 Campania, Ordinanza n.73, integrazione all’Ordinanza n.72

Regione Campania


Download PDF

Protocollo eventi sportivi

L’Ordinanza 73 firmata oggi, 25 settembre, dal Presidente Vincenzo De Luca, che integra la n. 72 del 24 settembre.

Ordinanza 73 del 25 settembre 2020

